{{featured_button_text}}

Bader/40

JESUP — Lee and Deb Bader celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a family day trip to the Field of Dreams and a family dinner.

Lee and Deb (Fischels) were married Aug. 4, 1979, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

They have farmed together for 40 years in the Jesup area. After raising the family, Deb returned to teaching pre-K at St. Athanasius in Jesup.

They are the blessed parents of Zach and Ashley Bader of Urbandale, Ben and Anna Bader of Jesup, Jessica and Brock Reiter of Indianapolis, Luke Bader and Joe Bader, both of Jesup.

They have seven grandchildren and one on the way, Rowyn, Caius and Gemma Bader, Molly and Leah Bader, and Andrew and Henry Reiter.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments