Axtell/50

CEDAR FALLS—Dave and Lynn Axtell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip at a later date.

Mr. and Mrs. Axtell were married July 11, 1970, at the Burton Avenue Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes, Wendy (Jim) Jermier of Cedar Falls, Erin (Koji) Hirota of Glenn Ellyn, Ill., and four grandchildren, Allison and Sam Jermier, Eli and Adam Hirota.

