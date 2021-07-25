Avis Knipp SmithWATERLOO-Avis Knipp Smith is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower, family dinner, and reunion.

Avis was born on July 26, 1931, in Raymond, to Nick and Alma Sadler.

She was married to Don Knipp for 26 years until his passing in 1979. She then married Darwin Smith for 35 years until his passing in 2020.

Avis is a retired homemaker, farm wife, and administrative assistant.

Her family includes six children: Nancy (Kenny) McKenna, Jack (Sherry) Knipp, Tim Knipp, Jody (Jim) Keifer, Joe (Tracy) Knipp, Jeff (Mary) Knipp, and Darwin’s sons: Larry (Kim), Mitch (Rhonda) and Joel Smith; 12 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3720 Village Place, #5203, Waterloo, 50702.

