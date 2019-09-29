Aurelia Harringa
CEDAR FALLS — Aurelia Harringa will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family get-together on Oct. 5.
She was born Oct. 5, 1929, in Wellsburg to Martha and Carl Heinrich. She married Eugene Harringa.
Aurelia is retired from Sears.
Her family includes Tim (Joan) Harringa of Denver, Dan Harringa of Bellevue, Neb., and Steve (Jami) Harringa of Olathe, Kan. She also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 5300 S. Main St. No. 16, Cedar Falls 50613.
