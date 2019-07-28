Aumer Scholarships awarded
WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation has announced the award of the Dave Aumer Scholarship to two Waterloo Warrior Hockey student athletes for post-secondary education.
This year’s recipients are:
Keegan Smith — Mississippi State University
Carter Herbst — Northwest Iowa Community College
This renewable scholarship honors the legacy of Dave Aumer, a youth advocate and supporter of the Waterloo Warriors hockey program. Aumer’s family and friends established this scholarship as a living legacy to his memory and love of hockey.
Waterloo Warriors Hockey team members who are in good team standing, have maintained a 2.5 grade point or better and plan to attend an accredited public or private college or university, vocational technical school or any other accredited post-secondary institution full or part time are eligible to apply.
