{{featured_button_text}}

Aumer Scholarships awarded

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation has announced the award of the Dave Aumer Scholarship to two Waterloo Warrior Hockey student athletes for post-secondary education.

This year’s recipients are:

Keegan Smith — Mississippi State University

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Carter Herbst — Northwest Iowa Community College

This renewable scholarship honors the legacy of Dave Aumer, a youth advocate and supporter of the Waterloo Warriors hockey program. Aumer’s family and friends established this scholarship as a living legacy to his memory and love of hockey.

Waterloo Warriors Hockey team members who are in good team standing, have maintained a 2.5 grade point or better and plan to attend an accredited public or private college or university, vocational technical school or any other accredited post-secondary institution full or part time are eligible to apply.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments