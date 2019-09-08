Audrey Smith
WATERLOO — Audrey Smith is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.
She was born Sept. 12, 1929, to William and Geraldine Schmidt. She married Russell L. Smith in 1950.
Audrey has been a housewife and worked at the YWCA.
Her family includes children Brandt and Verda Smith, Ruselle and Anthony DeBonis, Bonita and Robert Butz, Alysa and Gary Behrens, Wynn and Lyn Smith and Skipper and Shelly Smith, along with 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 312 Southbrooke, Waterloo 50702.
