CEDAR FALLS — Audrey Schoeman is celebrating her 80th birthday.

She was born Sept. 9, 1939, in New Hartford to George and Amy Naber. She married Paul Schoeman on June 12, 1959, and the couple farmed together. Paul died in 2000.

Her family includes two children; Julie and Mike O’Connor and Steve and Kendra Schoeman. She also has three granddaughters, Regan and Erica Schoeman and Emma O’Connor.

Cards may be sent to 5313 Caraway Lane, No. 218, Cedar Falls 50613.

