Celebrations 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular EDITORIAL Carson King controversy continues to reverberate College wrestling: Wartburg mourns the passing of all-time great, Kenny Anderson UPDATE: Woman is 3rd person arrested in home invasion Waterloo woman runs from police while holding toddler Waterloo man injured in overnight shooting View All Promotions promotion thrive 2018 promotion 30 Years of Cedar Falls Main St. Print Ads Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2019-10-21 Oct 21, 2019 Sale Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo - Ad from 2019-10-27 28 min ago Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo 777 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-833-2200 Website Restaurant LJs - Ad from 2019-10-23 Oct 23, 2019 LJ's Neighborhood Grill And Bar 3550 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-3680 Website Sale Your CBD Store - Ad from 2019-10-27 28 min ago Your Cbd Store 100 E 2nd St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-260-2246 Office Marv Boldt Auctions - Ad from 2019-10-23 Oct 23, 2019 Marv Boldt Auctions 606 3RD ST., TRAER, IA 50675 319-478-2809 Service ARLINGTON PLACE - Ad from 2019-10-27 28 min ago Arlington Place 95 D AVENUE, GRUNDY CENTER, IA 50638 319-824-5674 Home Air Services - Ad from 2019-10-27 28 min ago Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Of The Cedar Valley 2213 Laporte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-287-5858 Website Restaurant Wilbo's Burgers Brats & Beers - Ad from 2019-10-27 28 min ago Wilbo Burgers, Brats & Beers 118 Main St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-260-5000 Finance LINCOLN SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-10-27 28 min ago Lincoln Savings Bank 141 Eldora Rd, Hudson, IA 50643 319-788-6441 Website Restaurant DEB YOUNGBLUT - Ad from 2019-10-27 28 min ago Southtown Bar and Grill 2026 Bopp St, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-236-9112 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.