Arthur K. "Art" Lovrien

(1925-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Arthur “Art” Keith Lovrien, 93, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, May 1, at Clarksville Nursing and Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.
He was born June 22, 1925, in Humboldt, son of Fred Clinton and Jennie Belle (French) Lovrien. On Nov. 25, 1950, he married Elsie Clara Miller in Jackson, Minn.
Art graduated from Spencer High School in 1943 and entered the Third Army Air Corps. He was stationed in England with the 452nd Bomb Group and served as a waist gunner on a B17, completing 25 missions during his World War II service. After returning home, Art attended Iowa State University on the GI bill and graduated in 1949 with a bachelor of science degree in forestry. He began farming in Dickinson County near Spirit Lake, then in March 1963, Art and Elise moved north of Clarksville where they farmed. The first farm house was the old stage coach stop, built in 1856. Art retired from farming in 1991, and they moved into Clarksville.
Art was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville. He was a member of the Lions Club, and served on the Soil Conservation Board, Butler County Fair Board, Farm Credit Board, Clarksville School Board and Clarksville Community Nursing Home Board. Art was fortunate to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Survived by: his wife; six children, Jane (Don) Linnenbrink of Beaman, Russ (Deb) Lovrien, Sandy (Russ) Vance, Keith Lovrien, all of Clarksville, Ann (Doyle) Brocka of Allison, and Ted (Wanda) Lovrien of Clarksville; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a grandson, Gabriel Lovrien; his parents; five sisters, Esther, Freda, Gladys, Alice and Carol; and three brothers, Kenneth, Keith and Russ.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Community United Methodist Church, with burial in Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Art always enjoyed farming, especially trying new and modern farming techniques. He and Elise enjoyed traveling and they wintered in Texas for 25 years, where they made many friends. Art loved golfing, fishing, and playing bridge. He also enjoyed attending his Air Force Bomber Group Reunion.
