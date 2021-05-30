Arthur F. Ecklund

CEDAR FALLS-Arthur F. Ecklund will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a card shower.

He was born on June 1, 1921 in Sauk Centre, Minn.

He later married Mable “Jimmie” Steege on February 28, 1943. She is now deceased.

Art retired from the Waterloo Fire Department after 36 years.

His family includes: Ken (Terry) Ecklund of Dysart, Karen (Tom) Schmidt of Waterloo; three grandchildren: Robyn (Don) Dodd, Chelsea and Brittany Ecklund; and four great-grandchildren: Travis and Alex Dodd, Ty and Brynn Severson.

Cards can be sent to: Deery Suites, Room 309, 5301 Caraway Ln., Cedar Falls, 50613.

