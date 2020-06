× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arlen Brickman

WAVERLY — Arlen Brickman will observe his 90th birthday with a card shower and family celebration on June 20.

He was born June 20, 1930. He later was united in marriage to Donna.

Arlen retired from John Deere.

Cards can be sent to: 1501 3rd St. SW, Apt. 221, Waverly, 50677.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0