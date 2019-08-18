{{featured_button_text}}
Shell Rock

Shell Rock fire volunteers are the recent industrial response training.

SHELL ROCK -- Firefighters from the Shell Rock Volunteer Fire Department recently attended an industrial firefighting training program hosted by Flint Hills Resources at its Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minn.

Firefighters Tom Fasse and Nick Phillips joined volunteer firemen from four other Iowa and Nebraska departments for the training. Participants received hands-on instruction in battling live fires, hose handling and teamwork, offensive attacks on pressure fires, proper use of firefighting foam, defensive cooling and fire extinguisher training. The training was provided by members of the Pine Bend Refinery Fire

Flint Hills Resources, which owns and operates the ethanol plant in Rosemount, Minn., sponsors the annual training program to help enhance local fire departments’ emergency response capabilities for the communities they serve. The company provides the training at no cost.

Other departments taking part included ones from Independence and Iowa Falls.

