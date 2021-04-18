April Thome

April A. Thome
RAYMOND-April A Thome will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.
She was born April 22, 1941 in Delaware County to Sam and Marion Schiess. She worked at the Black Hawk County Detention Center after graduating from West High School. She was married 25 years to Irv Thome (deceased in 1985). April raised her family, farmed, and was the bookkeeper for Irv’s trucking business for 25 years. In 1989, she married Vince Sherwood (deceased in 2015), they were married for 25 years. She worked for Aramark 15 years retiring in 2002.
Her family includes Therese and Rick Buffington of Cedar Falls, Jean Foss, Joan and Bryan Jolly both in Waterloo, and Irv and Vickie Thome of Raymond. Step-daughters Linda Luck, Nancy Brooks, and Jennifer Cockrell. April has eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister Sandy and Rudy Eilers and brother Sam and Becky Schiess.
Cards may be sent to PO Box 27, Raymond, 50667.