April Thome

She was born April 22, 1941 in Delaware County to Sam and Marion Schiess. She worked at the Black Hawk County Detention Center after graduating from West High School. She was married 25 years to Irv Thome (deceased in 1985). April raised her family, farmed, and was the bookkeeper for Irv’s trucking business for 25 years. In 1989, she married Vince Sherwood (deceased in 2015), they were married for 25 years. She worked for Aramark 15 years retiring in 2002.