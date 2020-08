Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church will distribute free meals to go as part of its community dinner program.

Meals may be picked up between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday at 1645 Downing Ave.

Please use the handicap ramp door at the back of building. Ring the doorbell and someone will come to assist you. Call 234-2920 with questions.