Anton/50

La Porte City-Mr. and Mrs. Anton are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dave Anton and Theresa Wheatley were married on December 28, 1970, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Corning.

The couple have been farming partners for 50 years.

Their family includes: two children; Steven (Lisa) Anton of Cedar Falls, Mark (Lisa) Anton of La Porte City, five grandchildren; Megan, Carson, Sydney, Ellie, and Emily Anton.

Cards can be sent to: 5611 E. Eagle Rd., La Porte City, 50651.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0