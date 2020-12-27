 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anton/50
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Anton/50

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anton/50

Mr. and Mrs. Anton

Anton/50

La Porte City-Mr. and Mrs. Anton are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dave Anton and Theresa Wheatley were married on December 28, 1970, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Corning.

The couple have been farming partners for 50 years.

Their family includes: two children; Steven (Lisa) Anton of Cedar Falls, Mark (Lisa) Anton of La Porte City, five grandchildren; Megan, Carson, Sydney, Ellie, and Emily Anton.

Cards can be sent to: 5611 E. Eagle Rd., La Porte City, 50651.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News