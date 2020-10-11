Anthony (Tony) Chardoulias

Tony owned and operated the Black Hawk Paper Company for 37 years in Waterloo. He married Helen Psaros in June of 1946. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Christine and Pamela. He cherishes his two granddaughters and his great granddaughter and great grandson.

Tony enlisted and served in the United states Marines Corp. from January 1942-April 1945. His military life was spent in the Pacific area of the Gilbert islands. he also played a part in liberating the Philippine Islands, under General McCarthy. When the war ended, he was discharged as an honorable Sergeant. he is proud to this day of being a part of the Marine Corp. while securing and protecting our country.