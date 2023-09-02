Related to this story

Simmer/50

CEDAR FALLS – William and Celia (Magee) Simmer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Peterson/60

CEDAR FALLS — Lloyd and Karen (Schaefer) Peterson, 4010 Legacy Lane, Unit 2, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinne…

Moore/60

WATERLOO — Denny and Peg (Kieler) Moore are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.