{{featured_button_text}}

Umthum/50

JANESVILLE — Bernie and Sharilyn Umthum will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family party, hosted by their children.

They were married Aug. 30, 1969, at the First Christian Church in Fort Madison.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bernie retired as vice president of Prairie Construction, and Sharilyn retired from CUNA Mutual group.

They reside in Janesville.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments