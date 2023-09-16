Frank and Mary (Kerkove) Teel will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 21.
They were married Sept. 21, 1963, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple City, Calif.
They have four children: Doug (Brenda) Teel, Arizona; Don (Lynn) Teel, Michigan; Lisa Lann (James Harper) of Des Moines and Kris (Chad) Ham of Hudson.
There are six grandchildren.
The family will celebrate with a day on Saylorville Lake (Iowa).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Melody Parker
Arts/Special Sections Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today