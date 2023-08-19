CEDAR FALLS – William and Celia (Magee) Simmer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Aug. 18, 1973, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. They are retired.

There are six children: Ehren (Chaeyoung) Simmer, Eike (Matt) Gerdes and Erich (Kristin) Simmer, all of Cedar Falls; Paul (Erin) Simmer of Hudson, Daniel (Alyssa) Simmer of Mountain, Wis.; and Eden (Anthony) Simmer Vollaro of Westfield, N.J. There are 18 (almost 19) grandchildren.

Bill and Celia enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren. They are active members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, and love traveling. They recently returned from Turks and Caicos, where they celebrated 50 years of love.