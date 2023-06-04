WATERLOO — Dan and Nancy Schmitz, 170 Lowder Road, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at an open house from noon to 3 p.m. June 11. The 50th anniversary celebration will take place at UAW-Local 838, 2615 Washington St., in Waterloo.

They were married June 9, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

The honorees have three children, Andy and Whitney Schmitz of Waukee, Bart and Katie Schmitz of Cedar Falls, and Bridget and Edward Pavelec of Waterloo. There are 12 grandchildren.

2 2x2 COLOR