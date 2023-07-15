Phillips/70

WATERLOO — Cletus and JoAnn (Klein) Phillips, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, followed by a celebration at their home.

They were married July 21, 1953 Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center.

She is retired from Waterloo Dental Associates. He is retired from John Deere and famring.

They have four children: Lonnie (Deb) Phillips Waterloo, Steve (Jen) Phillips Jesup, Michelle (Brian) Minard Chesapeake, VA and Vickee (Steve) Minard Seabrook, TX. There are eight grandchildren: Jeff, Todd, Cory, Melissa, Derek, Caleb, Brandon and Brianna, and nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 3738 Pheasant Lane, Waterloo, IA 50701.