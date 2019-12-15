{{featured_button_text}}
Peters/50

Mr. and Mrs. Peters

Peters/50

TRAER — Alan and Linda Peters will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19.

They were married at the United Methodist Church in Grundy Center.

Alan retired after 48 years as a self-employed flooring installer, and Linda has been employed the last 24 years at the Home Depot.

Their family includes Angela and Gary Korte of Kansas City, Mo., Chris and Jennifer Peters of Traer and Natalie and Chet Kenisell of Round Rock, Texas. They also have six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A family trip to Florida is planned at a later date.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments