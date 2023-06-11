NEW HARTFORD — Mary and James Byron Norton are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house coffee/tea for friends and family.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. June 13 at their home. hosted by their family. No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

They were married June 13, 1958, in New Hartford.

He is a retired engineer, and she is a retired teacher.

They have two children, Jill Norton of Cedar Falls, and the late Jay Norton of Laramie, WY. There are two grandchildren.

They have had a fun-filled retirement being with grandsons Joshua and Caz, sailing on Lake Pepin, restoring prairies, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, working with Jay on a sustainable agriculture project in Africa, and with Jill at New Hartford Library.