Lynch/50

WATERLOO — Barb and Pat Lynch will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married July 20, 1973, in Waterloo.

She is a retired Iowa State Clerk of Court. He is retired from John Deere.

There are five children, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 2727 Lafayette St. Waterloo, IA 50703.

Help them celebrate by congratulating them with a card. The family is hoping they will receive at least one for every year.

The family will be enjoying a private dinner with the couple.