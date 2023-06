CEDAR FALLS — Mike and Donna Lucas will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16.

They were married June 16, 1973, in Mason City. He is retired from maintenance at Ferguson Enterprises, and she is a retired teacher for Waterloo Community Schools.

They are the parents of Kim Anderson of Strawberry Point. They have two grandchildren, Ellie and Lexie Anderson.

The family invites you to send cards and well wishes to 1521 Olive St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.