LAPORTE CITY — John and Elaine (Kahler) Lee will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house.

They were married June 30, 1963, at First Methodist Church in LaPorte City.

They have three children: Allison and Milan Finchum, Melani and Erik Morgan, and Marty and Jessi Lee. There are two grandchildren.

The open house for friends and family will be Friday, June 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the LPC Golf Club. No gifts, please.