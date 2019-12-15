{{featured_button_text}}
Dufel/50

Mr. and Mrs. Dufel

Cruising together for 50 years!

HUDSON — Garry and Sharon (Zander) Dufel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Dec. 19, 1969.

Sharon is retired from VGM Insurance and Qwest Communications, and Garry retired from John Deere.

Their family includes a daughter, Stephanie (Patrick) Benoit of Hudson, as well as a grandchild.

Cards may be sent to them at 8425 Zaneta Road, Hudson 50643.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments