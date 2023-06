WATERLOO — Jerry & Hazel (Crow) Carnes have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married June 1, 1963, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Waterloo. The couple are retired.

They have two children, Kathy of Colorado Springs, CO., and Jeff Durant of Iowa. There are two grandchildren.

60 years and still going strong!

You’ve set the foundation for us in our relationships.

We’re Proud of You and We Love You!

Kathy & Rich, Jeff & Lisa, Haleigh & Jeremy