Annette Crowe

WATERLOO-Annette Crowe is celebrating retirement.

She worked for Dr. David Whittemore D.D.S. for eight years, and Dr. Keith Whittemore D.D.S. for 29 years, devoting a total of 37 years.

Let’s celebrate Annette with a card shower! Annette has touched many lives, her smile and dedication will be missed.

You can send cards to: 5911 Dahlia Blvd., Waterloo, 50701.

