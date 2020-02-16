Anita M. Russell
RAYMOND — Anita M. Russell will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 20 with a card shower.
She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Waterloo to Robert and Mary Conrad. Anita married Milo Russell on Aug. 6, 1949.
Her family includes children Steve (Pam) Russell of Independence, Mike (Kathy) Russell of Elk Run Heights, Julie (Ron) Prostman of Dewar and Tim (Jamie) Russell of Fresno, Calif., along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 6402 Lafayette Road, Raymond 50667.
020420-womens-mobile-museum-01
Photographs by afaq hang on the wall at the Waterloo Center for the Arts for the Women's Mobile Museum.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-03
Iris Maldonado's work
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-04
The Women's Mobile Museum installed in the Forsberg Riverside Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-06
A large-scale digital wall wrap captures attention in the Women's Mobile Museum exhibition.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-07
Portraits by Shasta Bady
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-08
The entrance art work by award-winning South African artist-activist Zanele Muholi at the Waterloo Center for the Arts for the Women's Mobile Museum.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-02
Work by Zanele Muholi is featured in the Women's Mobile Museum exhibit at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-09
Photographs hang at the Waterloo Center for the Arts for the Women's Mobile Museum on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
