Anita M. Russell

RAYMOND — Anita M. Russell will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 20 with a card shower.

She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Waterloo to Robert and Mary Conrad. Anita married Milo Russell on Aug. 6, 1949.

Her family includes children Steve (Pam) Russell of Independence, Mike (Kathy) Russell of Elk Run Heights, Julie (Ron) Prostman of Dewar and Tim (Jamie) Russell of Fresno, Calif., along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 6402 Lafayette Road, Raymond 50667.

We love you, MOM!!!

