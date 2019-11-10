{{featured_button_text}}
FAIRBANK — Angeline Van Daele observed her 95th birthday with a family celebration and a card shower.

She was born Nov. 6, 1924, to Frank and Mary Buzynski. She was married to Arthur Van Daele who has passed away.

Angeline retired from farming and was a lifelong resident of Fairbank.

Her family includes two children, Judy Boehme and Debra Bormann, along with five grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 1101 Third St. SW, Room 135, Oelwein 50662.

