{{featured_button_text}}
Angelika Boeschen

Angelika Boeschen

(1943-2016)

We lost you to heaven three years ago now. You will never be forgotten.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

We miss you so much, but are comforted knowing you no longer feel the pain you so bravely endured.

Until we meet again ... from all of your loving family.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments