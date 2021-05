Angelika Boeschen

(1943-2016)

It’s been five years now since we lost our angel to heaven.

Your love and dedication to family lives through us.

Your courage and toughness near the end was true to you.

We miss you so much, but know you’re in good hands.

Until we meet again … Your Loving Family

