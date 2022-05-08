 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ane Marie Lind Krueger

Ane Marie Lind Krueger.jpg

Ane Marie Lind Krueger

CEDAR FALLS -- Ane Marie Lind Krueger celebrated her 98th birtthday on May 1.

She was born on May 1, 1924, in Sioux City, the daughter of Chris and Kristine Lind. She retired from Iowa Beer and Liquor Control.

Her children are Karen Homann of Hudson, Marcia Odneal of Aurora, Colo., and Brian Krueger Green Bay, Wis. She has 11 grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 2116 Virgil St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Ane is a Cardinals baseball fan and loves to watch them on TV, or at spring training in Florida. She has a summer trip planned with family to go to St. Louis this year.

Happy Birthday, Mom!

