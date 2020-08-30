 Skip to main content
Andrews/65
FREDERICKA - Roger and Darlene Andrews are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Roger Andrews married Darlene Bergmann on September 4, 1955, at Luther Memorial Church in Detroit, Mich. 

Mr. Andrews retired as a supervisor with American Can. Mrs. Andrews retired as a secretary with Budd Company.

Their family includes seven brothers, one sister, along with  many nieces and nephews.

Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 82, Fredericka, 50631.

No gifts are requested.

