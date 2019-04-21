{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Anderson

CEDAR FALLS — Gene and Sandi Anderson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married April 26, 1969, at the Lutheran Home Memorial Chapel (now NewAldaya), where they met.

Their family includes son Vaughn and Sonya Anderson, grandchildren Ljiljana and Shai of Cedar Falls, and daughter Dawn and Nathaniel Dunlap of Reseda, Calif.

Gene is retired from teaching in the Waterloo Schools. Sandi continues her private practice in massage therapy and neural reset therapy at Amosson Chiropractic in Waterloo.

They will celebrate by providing dessert at fellowship time between services at Bethany Bible Chapel next Sunday, April 28, where they will worship together with friends and family. They will also have a family dinner celebration on the 27th.

