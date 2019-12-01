{{featured_button_text}}
AMVETS cookie walk

The Cedar Falls AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary is ready for the Christmas cookie walk on Dec. 7.

 Photo courtesy of the AMVETS

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Cookie Walk

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary No. 49 is having a CHRISTMAS COOKIE WALK on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.

Free coffee and hot cocoa!

Proceeds will benefit our Hospitalized Veterans projects.

Thank you for your support!

