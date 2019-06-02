{{featured_button_text}}
Amos Zander

TRIPOLI — Amos Zander will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born June 5, 1929, to William and Hulda Schellhorn Zander. He married Marilyn Mauer on May 21, 1950.

Amos retired from farming.

His family includes five children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 601 Third St. SW, Tripoli 50676.

