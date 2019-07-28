{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Amling

CEDAR FALLS — George and Rita Amling will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a family lunch followed by an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Legends Golf Clubhouse in Parkersburg.

George Amling and Rita Klein were married Aug. 2, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

George was a CPA at George W. Amling CPA, and Rita was a teacher at New Hartford and Dike-New Hartford schools.

Their family includes two children, Stacy of Ankeny and Sarah of New Hartford, as well as a grandchild, Rhilynn Mangrich.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

