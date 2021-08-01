Ambrose receives McElroy Scholarship

WAVERLY--Mariah Ambrose, a 2021 Waterloo East High School graduate, is the recipient of Wartburg College’s R.J. McElroy Minority Scholarship.

Ambrose, the daughter of Leslie Kingery and Kevin Ambrose, will major in business.

In addition to her impressive school transcripts, Ambrose is well-known in the community where she volunteers through Teens Need Truth, a youth group at her church; as a student ambassador for the Educational Talent Search program; and with the Mother Moon Community Service Club. She also works at Try Pie Bakery, a social enterprise youth ministry that uses employment to develop women for their futures. In addition to earning a paycheck, Ambrose also participated in the organization’s financial literacy courses and worked with a mentor who helped her with goal setting and budgeting.

“My family isn’t able to help me pay for college, so this scholarship has helped make coming to Wartburg possible. A goal of mine is to graduate with as little student debt as possible so I can start with a good step forward,” Ambrose said. “I don’t want college debt hanging over my head as an adult. I want to go down a different road than my family. Now I won’t have to worry as much, and I can focus on my schoolwork.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0