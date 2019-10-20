Altrusa Club awards four scholarships
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Club of Altrusa International awarded four $2,000 scholarships at the Altrusa annual scholarship brunch on Sept. 21 at the Beaver Hills Country Club.
Recipients are Aspen Olsen, Mischa Terry, Bridget Saffold and Schalisa Taylor.
The scholarships are awarded to qualifying students attending higher educational institutions within Black Hawk County, and will help enrich the lives of the award recipients and their families. Forty-eight worthy applications were received. The scholarship committee is Dorothy Heine, chair; Jean Bockes, and Kathleen Hassman.
