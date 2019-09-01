WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:
Bachelor of Health Sciences
Last First Hometown Honors
APLINGTON — Jordan Alberts
CEDAR FALLS — Emily Wilson
DENVER — Alexis Davis
PARKERSBURG — Lakin Wildeboer
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
ELMA — Emma Ring
SUMNER — Tara Converse
TRIPOLI — Brayden Biermann, Miranda Quigley
WATERLOO — Minea Skrgic
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
CEDAR FALLS — Christian Debban, Bailey Stewart
IOWA FALLS — Kylie Gerstein
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.