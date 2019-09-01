{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:

Bachelor of Health Sciences

Last First Hometown Honors

APLINGTON — Jordan Alberts

CEDAR FALLS — Emily Wilson

DENVER — Alexis Davis

PARKERSBURG — Lakin Wildeboer

ELMA — Emma Ring

SUMNER — Tara Converse

TRIPOLI — Brayden Biermann, Miranda Quigley

WATERLOO — Minea Skrgic

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

CEDAR FALLS — Christian Debban, Bailey Stewart

IOWA FALLS — Kylie Gerstein

