WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:
Associate of science in radiography
CEDAR FALLS — Sydney Jergens
HUDSON — Jasmin Cullen
IONIA — Ashley Holthaus
JESUP—Tori Even
NASHUA — Michael Stroud
OSSIAN — Kelsey Hageman
PLAINFIELD — McKala Liddle
WATERLOO — Shauna Mills, Karleen Nesvik
WAVERLY — James Behrens
Diagnostic medical sonography
FAYETTE — Cheyenne Bantz
DECORAH — Dylan Bierman
LAWLER — Johanna Blazek
CEDAR FALLS— Shannon Boyle
SHEFFIELD — Taylor Rooney
Medical laboratory science
CEDAR FALLS — Delaney Akers
EVANSDALE — Lindsey Le
Bachelor of science in nursing
CALMAR — Tara Fink
CEDAR FALLS — Collins Boadi, Jennifer Frohling, Emily Hendrickson, Marnie Holtzman, Kori Kershner, Lydia Lorenzen, Caitlin Mostek, Haylie Van Maanen, Lindsay Wildeboer, Stephanie Wroe
You have free articles remaining.
DENVER — Reagan Decker, Kaitlyn Gebel
DYSART — Michelle McIntire
EVANSDALE — Emily Buck
GRUNDY CENTER — Shannon Morrill
IONIA — Sydney Boji
JANESVILLE — Courtney Gilley
REINBECK — Bailea Evenson
RICEVILLE — Emily Rickerl
TAMA — Laurel Scharnweber
TRAER — Peyton Sears
WATERLOO — Tabatha Anderson, Courtney Cochran, Amila Halidovic, Amela Okanovic
WAVERLY — Jaime Frederick
Master of science in nursing
CEDAR FALLS — Libby Schmadeke
DECORAH — Heather Levinson
GRUNDY CENTER — Alysha Reese
NASHUA — Kelsey Masters
PARKERSBURG — Brandy Reints
WATERLOO — Jene Beck, Barbara Salisbury, Neelam Thomas
WAVERLY — Casey Huber
Doctor of nursing practice
CEDAR FALLS — Dianne Schultz
PARKERSBURG — Abigail Nieman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.