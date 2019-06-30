{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include:

Associate of science in radiography

CEDAR FALLS — Sydney Jergens

HUDSON — Jasmin Cullen

IONIA — Ashley Holthaus

JESUP—Tori Even

NASHUA — Michael Stroud

OSSIAN — Kelsey Hageman

PLAINFIELD — McKala Liddle

WATERLOO — Shauna Mills, Karleen Nesvik

WAVERLY — James Behrens

Diagnostic medical sonography

FAYETTE — Cheyenne Bantz

DECORAH — Dylan Bierman

LAWLER — Johanna Blazek

CEDAR FALLS— Shannon Boyle

SHEFFIELD — Taylor Rooney

Medical laboratory science

CEDAR FALLS — Delaney Akers

EVANSDALE — Lindsey Le

Bachelor of science in nursing

CALMAR — Tara Fink

CEDAR FALLS — Collins Boadi, Jennifer Frohling, Emily Hendrickson, Marnie Holtzman, Kori Kershner, Lydia Lorenzen, Caitlin Mostek, Haylie Van Maanen, Lindsay Wildeboer, Stephanie Wroe

DENVER — Reagan Decker, Kaitlyn Gebel

DYSART — Michelle McIntire

EVANSDALE — Emily Buck

GRUNDY CENTER — Shannon Morrill

IONIA — Sydney Boji

JANESVILLE — Courtney Gilley

REINBECK — Bailea Evenson

RICEVILLE — Emily Rickerl

TAMA — Laurel Scharnweber

TRAER — Peyton Sears

WATERLOO — Tabatha Anderson, Courtney Cochran, Amila Halidovic, Amela Okanovic

WAVERLY — Jaime Frederick

Master of science in nursing

CEDAR FALLS — Libby Schmadeke

DECORAH — Heather Levinson

GRUNDY CENTER — Alysha Reese

NASHUA — Kelsey Masters

PARKERSBURG — Brandy Reints

WATERLOO — Jene Beck, Barbara Salisbury, Neelam Thomas

WAVERLY — Casey Huber

Doctor of nursing practice

CEDAR FALLS — Dianne Schultz

PARKERSBURG — Abigail Nieman

