Allbaugh/50
WATERLOO — David and Jeanne Allbaugh celebrated their 50th wedding in August with an Alaskan cruise.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They were married Aug. 30, 1969, in Waterloo.
They both are retired. Their family includes children: Rachel of Boone and Dan of Urbandale, as well as four grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.