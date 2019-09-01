Allbaugh/50

{{featured_button_text}}
David and Jeanne Allbaugh and family

WATERLOO — David and Jeanne Allbaugh celebrated their 50th wedding in August with an Alaskan cruise.

They were married Aug. 30, 1969, in Waterloo.

They both are retired. Their family includes children: Rachel of Boone and Dan of Urbandale, as well as four grandchildren.

