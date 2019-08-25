All E.Y.E.s on 50-year legacy at Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE — Nearly 50 years ago, new friends at Upper Iowa University created a new women’s group on campus, E.Y.E.
It’s the only on-campus organization that has operated continuously since then. To celebrate this legacy, E.Y.E. will host a 50th anniversary reunion Sept. 27 and 28 in Fayette.
In the fall of 1969, the founders were Marcia Andrews, Chris Lamy DeLong, Pam Tenney Bentzinger, Deb Stueber Smalley, Kerry Palmer Walker, Deb Schmitz Hummel, Regina Rundell, Diane Kinkead Harms and Melanie Fantino Wilson.
E.Y.E. provided dinner services for administrative and other social functions, raised funds for UIU improvements and projects (including the purchase of a stereo for Graf Hall in 1972), and actively participated in other events and activities. These days members work on awareness campaigns and other campus events.
Current E.Y.E. treasurer Kayla Siemens first heard of the organization from her grandmother and founding member Deb Hummel.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Andrews at marciaandrews42751@gmail.com.
