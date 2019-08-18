{{featured_button_text}}
TRAER — Alice Zimple will celebrate her 85th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the North Tama Activity Center in Traer, hosted by her children.

She was born Aug. 24, 1934.

Her children include Galen, Larry, Kevin, and the late Carol Ann. She also has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

No gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at 599 Taylor, Apt. 101, Traer 50675.

