Albertsen/40

MOUNT AUBURN — Larry and Nancy Palmer Albertsen will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 28, 1979, at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.
Larry just retired from Young Plumbing & Heating in Waterloo after 45 years, and Nancy works at the Dysart Post Office.
Their family includes three children, Lisa and Bart Mehlert, Matt and Whitney Albertsen and Katelyn and Cory Welper, and six grandchildren, Lincoln, Ava and Coy Mehlert, Axton and Kace Albertsen and Emrey Welper.
