WATERLOO — Alberta Berumez will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower.
She was born April 23, 1929, in Oelwein to Leonard and Isabel Lujan. She married Gumecindo Berumez on July 18, 1953, in Oelwein.
Her family includes children Roberta, John, Michael, Jane, Margaret and Robert, along with 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
No gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to 115 Cottage Grove Ave., Waterloo 50703.
Happy Birthday! We love you!
