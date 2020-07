× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Agnes Ulrich

CEDAR FALLS — Agnes Ulrich will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born July 19, 1940, in Panama, to Alfred and Dorothy Kramer.

She later married on Feb. 4, 1967, and was a homemaker for many years.

Her family includes Dave (Dee) Ulrich and Dan (Linnea) Ulrich, and five grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to her at: 6240 Streeter Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

